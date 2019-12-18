A Danville man will serve 54 years and seven months in federal prison for a series of armed robberies throughout Virginia and North Carolina several years ago.
Justin Stallings, 34, robbed four stores in Danville — a Dollar General on South Main Street and another on Westover Drive, a KFC on Memorial Drive and Charlie's Stop N Shop on Westover Drive — as well as a Dollar General in Caswell County, North Carolina, and another in Rocky Mount between December 2016 and February 2017.
He was sentenced Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Lynchburg.
A federal jury initially convicted Stallings in March on multiple counts of robbery and firearms violations after a three-day trial in the Lynchburg courtroom.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.