A Danville man will serve 54 years and seven months in federal prison for a series of armed robberies throughout Virginia and North Carolina several years ago. 

Justin Stallings, 34, robbed four stores in Danville — a Dollar General on South Main Street and another on Westover Drive, a KFC on Memorial Drive and Charlie's Stop N Shop on Westover Drive — as well as a Dollar General in Caswell County, North Carolina, and another in Rocky Mount between December 2016 and February 2017.

He was sentenced Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Lynchburg. 

A federal jury initially convicted Stallings in March on multiple counts of robbery and firearms violations after a three-day trial in the Lynchburg courtroom.

—Quashon Avent

