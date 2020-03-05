A Danville man will spend seven years in prison for shooting into a Hughes Street bar in September.
Rayshawn Wa-Heim Bennett, 19, pleaded guilty in Danville Circuit Court on Thursday to a charge of an ineligible person soliciting a gun and two charges of shooting into an occupied building. After being denied entry into the Outcast MC Club on 112 Hughes St. in the early morning of Sept. 29, Bennett shot into the building multiple times.
He was shot when someone at the bar returned fire and was driven to Sovah Health-Danville for treatment. A woman has been charged with buying Bennett a firearm and is awaiting trial, court records show. No one else has been charged in the incident.
Bennett's sentence came as part of a plea deal. He was originally indicted on seven charges, including attempted malicious wounding and a trio of firearms-related counts, which were dropped as part of the plea deal.
Bennett is accused of having gang ties and once was the subject of a homicide investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.