A Danville man will serve 15 years in prison for the death of his infant daughter last year.
John Robert Shore, 32, pleaded guilty in Danville Circuit Court on Thursday to the death of Oaklyn Leigh Owens, 1.
An unresponsive Owens was taken to Sovah Health-Danville on Jan. 23, 2019, and soon transferred to a hospital in Roanoke for more care, where she died two days later.
A medical examiner’s report noted multiple hemorrhages and contusions as among her injuries and that she died from blunt trauma to the head.
"The bruises could cause all that swelling and the lack of oxygen to her brain," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Petra Haskins explained of the injuries in court Thursday morning.
Shore's case had initially be set for a jury trial in mid-March, but he reached a plea deal on charges of non-capital murder and abuse of a child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.