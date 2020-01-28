A Danville man was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday for the 2018 double fatal stabbing of an elderly couple in their home. 

Onis Donnell Moon, 53, was sentenced for the capital murders of Valean Ferrell Barley, 87, and Royal Douglas Barley, 83. He also received a sentence of 20 years for the malicious wounding of Sandra Callands, the Barley’s daughter, who Moon was in a relationship with. 

“You should never be released," Danville Circuit Judge James Reynolds said at the sentencing. 

The attacks happened Sept. 7, 2018, when Moon, who was heavily intoxicated at the time, stabbed each of the three victims at their Lexington Avenue home. He was later found by police near the scene with blood on his hands and taken into custody. 

In November, Moon pleaded guilty to charges of capital murder and malicious wounding to remove the possibility of receiving the death penalty. 

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

