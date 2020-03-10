Carl Ray Kennedy, once the focus of a two-day manhunt after kidnapping his estranged daughter at a Danville convenience story in 2018, will serve 2 ½ years for the federal charge related to the case.
A federal judge sentenced Kennedy, 53, in U.S. District Court in Danville on Tuesday for interstate violation of a protective order.
On June 3, 2018, Kennedy snatched then 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy from mother Kristen Murphy while at the Kwik Stop parking lot in Danville.
The abduction launched an Amber Alert and a manhunt, which ended in Randleman, North Carolina. Emma was uninjured, according to previous court testimony, but smelled of cigarettes after the two frantic days.
Kennedy pleaded guilty to the federal charge in September.
He will serve the federal term after finishing a six-year sentence in state prison for the kidnapping as well as for fashioning a shank out of a plastic cup with plans to hurt Murphy while he was in the Danville City Jail. He received the state sentence in February 2019 in Danville Circuit Court.
