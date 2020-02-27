John Robert Shore told the 911 dispatcher that he found 1-year-old daughter Oaklyn Leigh Owens inside her crib, limp and that it seemed like she wasn't breathing.
He was on his way to the emergency room during the call, but ended up meeting first responders at a CVS pharmacy. He told them that Oaklyn had fallen out of her crib onto a wooden floor the night before. But EMS workers immediately noticed that she was in cardiac arrest and had numerous bruises on her head and other parts of her body, as well as scabbing over a cut on her lip, court documents show.
That was on Jan. 23, 2019 — nearly a week after her first birthday — and she was rushed to Sovah Health-Danville and eventually transferred to Roanoke Carilion Hospital, where she died two days later.
Shore, 32, will now serve 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to non-capital murder in Danville Circuit Court on Thursday.
The Danville man walked into the courtroom wearing a lime-green prison jumpsuit with the words "Danville City Jail Inmate" written across the back. He sat still for much of the hearing, speaking only when asked to by the judge or his defense attorney.
He declined to speak on his own behalf when asked by Danville Circuit Judge Joseph Milam.
"No, I don't have anything to say at this time," Shore said, shaking his head before quickly sitting down.
When it came to issue of Shore's culpability in Oaklyn's death, both sides disagreed despite the fact that the guilty plea came as part of a deal to combine the murder charge with the accompanying charge of child abuse. In other words, he faced time only for the count of murder, which carried a maximum of 40 years.
Defense attorney Glenn Berger argued that Shore did not cause his daughter's death on purpose.
"Your honor, this is an accidental death," he said. "This is a very harsh penalty for a father who loved his daughter."
Danville Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Petra Haskins challenged Berger's statement, saying the child's injuries could only come from a deliberate act of violence.
"This is not an accidental death, this is the intentional beating of a child," she said, staring over at Berger. "You have to intend to beat a child this many times."
According to a the summary of evidence provided by Danville prosecutors, the child died from "complications of blunt trauma to the head."
The summary also shows the different explanations Shore gave to authorities in addition to what he told the EMS workers.
He told the emergency room staff "that Oaklyn had climbed from the crib, and fell hitting a dresser and the hardwood floor," court documents show.
When questioned at the emergency room by Danville Police Department investigators, he said that earlier in the week she had climbed a cube near the coffee table and had fallen to the floor face first, busting her lip.
She cried but seemed OK at first, Shore told investigators, but vomited later that night. Signs of illness continued the following day, but she seemed to get better a day later, the summary of evidence states.
The autopsy report, however, noted that Oaklyn's injuries "were not consistent with the explanations provided by the parents and thus ruled that the manner of death was homicide," the summary of facts state.
Police, after questioning Shore at the hospital, searched his home on Doolittle Drive and reported finding "a fresh hole in the parent's bedroom wall" and "blood noted on a blanket in the parent's bedroom on the bed."
Both the wall and the blood on the blanket had Oaklyn's DNA profile on them, court records show.
Although court documents note that Oaklyn's mother, Danielle Owens, also gave inconsistent statements to investigators, she was not charged in the case.
"There's no evidence to prove that she caused any harm to that child," Haskins told the Register & Bee. "There's plenty of evidence that he did."
