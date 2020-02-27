A Danville man will serve 17 years in prison for possessing child pornography on his home computer, court records show.
John Mark Aaron, 36, was sentenced in Danville Circuit Court on Thursday morning as part of a plea deal regarding 50 counts of possession. A grand jury originally indicted him on 100 counts, but part of his plea deal included 50 counts being dropped.
Had Aaron been found guilty of the 100 counts, he could have faced the maximum penalty of 995 years in prison and fines of as much as $250,000.
Aaron fell under suspicion on April 3, 2019, after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office noticed someone from a Martindale Drive address in Danville downloading child pornography from a shared network. In May, police searched the home, where a preliminary search revealed "multiple images related to child pornography," court documents state.
Forensic analysis from the Virginia Attorney General's Computer Crime Section revealed more than 3,000 images of "suspected child exploitation material."
“Though the commonwealth could bring 3,000 or more indictments, at a certain point, adding those additional charges would serve no tangible purpose," the Danville Commonwealth's Attorney's Office previously explained.
Aaron told investigators that he originally started downloading child pornography with the intent of “helping law enforcement regarding child pornography,” court records show. At some point, he said, the images and videos became “appealing” and he began to download them for his personal enjoyment.
