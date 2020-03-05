No one knows the identity of all the people involved in a September shootout outside a Danville bar. The only person police and prosecutors can name for sure is Rayshawn Wa-Heim Bennett, who not only fired into the club because he wasn’t allowed inside, but also was shot and ended up at a hospital.
The 19-year-old Bennett walked into Danville Circuit Court on Thursday sporting a small Afro, light orange prison jumpsuit and chains around his ankles for a hearing to plead guilty in a deal arranged with prosecutors.
He pleaded guilty to two charges of shooting into an occupied building and a single charge of an ineligible person soliciting a firearm — both related to the early-morning gunfight at the Outcast MC Clubhouse on 112 Hughes St. on Sept. 29.
In return for the plea, he will serve a total of 7 years in prison and prosecutors dropped four other charges against him, most of them firearms related.
Bennett spoke in a hollow voice as he answered questions related to his guilty plea, constantly looking down at a sheet of paper on the wooden desk in front of him.
“Are you accepting a guilty plea because you are in fact, guilty of these three offenses?,” asked Danville Circuit Judge James J. Reynolds.
Bennett answered slowly: “Yes, sir.”
Reynolds continued his line of questioning, and determined the guilty plea was voluntarily made. It was then that Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Newman stood up from his desk to recite an oral rendition of facts from the case.
“On Sept. 29, 2019 at 2:14 a.m. Danville police officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Outcast MC club on Hughes Street,” Newman said, looking out across the courtroom.
Investigators later found 20 or more bullet-shell casings spread around the bar’s location, each from different caliber pistols, he said.
Shortly after the bullets stopped flying, Bennett’s acquaintance Wuantasha Brandon, 22, drove him and another female friend, also at the gunfight, to Sovah Health-Danville to be treated for gunshot wounds.
“It all transpired when the defendant was denied entry into the club,” Newman explained.
After being denied entry, Bennett walked back to the car the trio arrived in and grabbed a Glock 17, a pistol Brandon is accused of buying three days earlier at a local pawn shop. She is charged with making a false statement on a firearms form and is currently awaiting trial.
“It’s not clear who shot first,” Newman said. “We know at least three guns were fired.”
Investigators found both .40-caliber and .45-caliber casings near the motorcycles that lined the front of the bar that morning.
The bullet doctors recovered from the back of Bennett’s female acquaintance was consistent with a .40-caliber round.
Investigators also found 9mm rounds lodged inside the outer walls of the bar. These rounds are the same caliber fired from a Glock 17 pistol.
Newman showed photos of the shot up bar: a gray, single-story building with a metal garage door pockmarked with bullet holes across the garage door and brick walls. Newman concluded his presentation, and sat swiftly in his chair.
Police used surveillance footage from nearby Ma Hollins convenience store to show Bennett as the person who fired at the bar.
Reynolds asked if Bennett would like to comment — the defendant declined, shaking his head and saying “no.”
“The court finds you guilty of indictments 1, 3 and 4,” Reynolds said.
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
