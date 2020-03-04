The woman with braids and black nursing scrubs drove a gray sedan up to a police SUV blocking part of Summit Road sometime around mid-morning Wednesday. She walked up to the patrol officer seated inside and moments later was escorted to a group of five officers who seconds earlier had hovered around the crime scene up the road.
The officers spoke softly to her, a look of concern on their faces. That's when she began to yell.
"Oh my God! Oh my God!" she screamed, while sobbing into her hands.
Officers patted her back and continued to speak with her as she leaned back against the front bumper of a nearby pickup truck. Minutes later, two other sedans pulled up next to the woman's car. The people inside quickly got out their vehicles and hurried over to the woman and surrounding officers. They were later confirmed to be family of the man who had been shot to death.
Two hours earlier, at 6:40 a.m. on a chilly morning, emergency medical personnel had arrived to find Melvin Wayne Smith, 40, on the front lawn of his 337 Summit Road home. He had been shot multiple time, Danville Police Department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis confirmed, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have yet to say why someone shot Smith. But they have noted that it was not an arbitrary incident.
"The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation, but the preliminary information is that this was not a random act," the Danville Police Department reported in a news release.
By 7:32 a.m., six police vehicles could be seen two doors down from Smith's yard. Uniformed officers and one police detective could be seen walking around the area, talking into their cellphones.
A large section of the block, about three homes, was sectioned off by yellow tapes declaring "POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS."
At 9:30 a.m., the man's body was still in the front yard of the Summit Street home, with a shoulder-high, black plastic barrier blocking off public view. Police could be seen walking back and forth from behind the barrier. Two vehicles, a white SUV and a black Ford Taurus sedan sat in the driveway, feet away from where the plastic barrier stood.
One man standing just outside the police tape, dressed in a blue-striped polo shirt and light blue jeans, identified himself as the man's brother in law.
"It's a tragic event, a tragic event," he said, looking out toward the front yard where the black barricade still stood. He did not want to be named for this story, citing his job as the reason.
A neighbor who lives a couple doors down from the crime scene said he heard gunfire earlier that morning.
"I know we heard gunshots," he said, speaking through the glass door of his single-story home. "It was probably 12 shots, all we heard was: Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom! Boom!"
A car zoomed off after the shooting, he said, and police arrived a short time later.
Smith was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office of the Western District in Roanoke for an autopsy, police report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.