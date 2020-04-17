A Danville man has been charged in a fatal crash that happened in Charlotte County earlier this month, Virginia State Police report.
On Thursday, police charged Tommy Marshall Williams, 38, with DUI-manslaughter, driving on a revoked license and two counts of DUI-maiming. He is being held without bond at the Charlotte County Jail.
It was at 1:05 a.m. on April 4 when a 2006 Toyota Camry traveling westbound on U.S. 360 ran off the left side of the road and the driver over-corrected, sending the car to the right side of the road an into an embankment, police report.
The car, which police report was traveling at a "high rate of speed," overturned after hitting the embankment. One passenger was thrown from the car and died at the scene.
Williams, who police say was the driver, was treated for minor injuries at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital and released.
Three passengers were in the vehicle. Sean Blake Jackson Thompson, 25, of South Hill, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car. He died at the scene, police report.
Two female passengers were flown to VCU Medical Center in Richmond to be treated for serious injuries. One female has been treated and release, police report, and the other remains in the hospital.
