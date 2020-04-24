A Danville man died from injuries sustained in a car crash on the 400 block Arnett Boulevard on Thursday afternoon, police report.
Travis McKenzie, 39, was driving south when his Chevrolet Impala drifted into the northbound lane, where it collided with a Ford F-150 truck. The Danville Life Saving Crew transported McKenzie to a hospital, where he later died. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries, police report.
Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, police said.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash while the medical examiner’s office is slated to perform an autopsy to determine McKenzie’s cause of death.
Anyone with information about the incident can call{span} police at 434-793-0000 or use the crime tips app CARE at {/span}https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#{span}.{/span}
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
