A 39-year-old Danville man driving a motorcycle died in Friday evening crash, Danville police report, marking the second fatality in as many days.
The crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of North Main Street near the Squire Armory, police report.
Witnesses told officers with the Danville Police Department they saw a motorcycle and Chevrolet Camaro "traveling north on Piney Forest Road at a high rate of speed," according to a news release issued Saturday afternoon.
Authorities say evidence at the scene suggests the motorcycle hit a curb and the driver, Bobby J. Collins, was thrown from the bike.
Collins was taken to the hospital by the Danville Life Saving Crew where he was pronounced dead, police report.
"Police interviewed the occupants of the Chevrolet and at this time, the case is still under investigation," the release stated.
The body will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.
On Thursday afternoon, 39-year-old Travis McKenzie died after a crash on Arnett Boulevard. Police report he was driving south when his Chevrolet Impala drifted into the northbound lane and collided with a Ford F-150 truck. McKenzie was taken to the hospital where he died, police report.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (434) 793-0000 or use the CARE app to report crime tips.
