Sharon Haley said she knew the man who shot to death her 21-year-old nephew last summer.
“We grew up together,” she said, looking toward the defense table in Danville Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Rakim Knight, 30, dressed in a light-orange baggy prison jumpsuit, stared back from the table at Haley.
Her testimony would help convict him of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the Aug. 2, 2019, shooting of Kymon Haley.
Knight, set to be sentenced on April 20, now faces a maximum penalty of life in prison for the murder and three years for the firearms charge.
Haley, dressed in baby-blue nurse scrubs, explained from the witness stand that she and a niece traveled to the Parker Road mobile home of Raheem Knight — then the niece’s boyfriend — and where his brother, Rakim Knight, sometimes stayed. They brought the boyfriend a plate of food and sat down to talk when they learned via cellphone text that nephew Kymon Haley was on his way over.
She decided to leave because of an ongoing dispute between her nephew and her niece’s boyfriend.
It was just as the two women were about to take off that Kymon Haley arrived, driving his mother’s car. So Sharon Haley, instead of leaving, like she planned, backed her car for a little distance so she could watch what happened next, she testified.
“If Kymon came over there we could stop him from doing whatever it was he was thinking,” she testified, looking at the prosecutor’s table.
At the same time, Kymon Haley leaped from the car he was driving and jumped over the wooden railing on the front deck. No one knows who threw the first punch, but Kymon Haley quickly gained the upper hand.
“Kymon was on top of Raheem,” said Danville Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Beau Boyer.
Sharon Haley, still in her car, saw Rakim Knight, in the mobile home the entire time, step into the front doorway.
“He started shooting at Kymon,” she testified.
He fired multiple times from the doorway of the trailer, even as Kymon Haley ran toward a nearby field to the right of the mobile home. Rakim Knight then got into his car and drove off.
The two women searched the area for Kymon Haley, but couldn’t find him, so they left. They returned a short time later and used the flashlight app on their cellphones to search the field where he was last seen.
It was Sharon Haley who found his body. A nurse, she performed CPR on him.
When asked by prosecutors if he woke up after she performed CPR, she began to softly cry.
“No,” she said, wiping tears from her face with tissues.
Medical personnel arrived moments later and rushed Kymon Haley to the emergency room of Sovah Health-Danville. He was pronounced dead later on that night.
Rakim Knight later testified he never fired a single shot. He said it was someone else — the niece who brought his brother food that night — who fired all the shots.
But Circuit Judge James Reynolds Jr., after hearing hours of testimony from eight different witnesses, didn’t believe him.
“I don’t have any difficulty finding the defendant guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony,” Reynolds said as he banged a gavel on his bench.
Rakim Knight, looked down, his eyes red with tears.
It was as bailiffs ushered him out of the courtroom that brother Raheem Knight, who watched the trial from the court gallery, pointed to him and said, “Hey, I love you bro!”
Knight, in the hands of two bailiffs, tearfully replied, “I love you too!”
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
