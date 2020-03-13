The Ruby B. Archie Public Library and Danville Parks and Recreation indoor facilities will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, the city announced Friday afternoon.
All parks and recreation programs from Monday to March 27 have been cancelled. The city decided to close the facilities "in response to concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus," according to city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix.
The two-week period is the same time frame Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered public schools to close.
Library fees and fines will be delayed until the library reopens, and customers may use the dropbox for returning books.
While the Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center will stay open, the city is asking residents "to use one of the various payment methods that do not involve face-to-face contact and avoid coming into the financial center if possible."
Danville City Council's Tuesday meeting will continue as planned.
