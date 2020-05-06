The Danville library is still a place to spark the imagination and stave off boredom, even if people are homebound and many businesses and social venues are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since March 20, the Rudy B. Archie Public Library, located at 511 Patton St., has made materials open to library members via curbside pickup.
“We absolutely love our patrons,” said interim library director Russell Carter. “Hopefully we can continue to provide services for everyone to keep them with materials and provide a good quality of life during this pandemic.”
Library members can reserve as many as five books and DVDs online or by calling the library at (434) 799-5195. Once the reservation is made, pickups can be made from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
During her pick-up appointment Wednesday afternoon, Danville resident Christin Byrnes said the program was very convenient because it allows people to keep up with their reading even though the building itself remains closed.
Carter greeted Byrnes as she arrived and took her library card inside to check out her reserved book. He soon returned with author Emma Straub's new book "All Adults Here," inside a white plastic bag with a picture of a heart and the words "My Library" printed on the side.
Byrnes was the fourth or fifth pickup of the afternoon, Carter said. Two other motorists were waiting in the parking lot for their books as Byrnes drove away.
Pickups are made only at the Patton Street location, but patrons can reserve materials from the collections of the Rudy B. Archie branch or the Westover branch. Materials can be returned at either location. The Westover branch is located at 94 Clifton St.
The curbside program has slowly gained traction, Carter said. In the last two weeks or so, he estimated about 14 cars arriving in each pickup slot.
“It’s picking up steam,” he said.
Once materials are returned, library staffers disinfect the DVDs and the covers of books before placing them in a quarantine room for 24-36 hours.
“It’s about a three-day period that they’re in quarantine before they return to the collection,” Carter said.
The library also now allows residents to sign up for a library card online because that process can no longer take place in person.
“We had to work out the kinks there to make sure we could provide cards for people that didn’t have them that wanted to utilize the service,” Carter said.
Since the libraries closed doors to the public, members are familiarizing themselves more with the library's online and digital options. The library posts storybook readings for children on its Facebook page, and members can access a trove of ebooks, audio books, music and movies through the Hoopla or Libby apps.
“We’ve seen a large uptick in people utilizing those services,” Carter said.
