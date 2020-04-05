Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Karen Miller’s group no longer can meet to make quilts.
Now that members of “The Quilting Buddies” are confined to their homes, they have decided to contribute to the effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 by making masks for those on the front lines at Sovah Health-Danville.
“We felt like this was something we could do to help the situation,” Miller said Sunday. “Most of us are senior citizens. We all are trying to isolate ourselves and this was something we could do to help.”
The group began making them after Miller’s husband, Dr. Gary Miller, a cardiologist at Cardiology Consultants, told her the hospital was in need of protective masks.
“He said, ‘Can you make masks?’” Karen said. “I said, ‘I don’t know why not.’”
So far, about 265 masks have gone to Sovah Health-Danville to be used by employees there. About 150 more have been made and will go to the hospital this week, Karen said.
“It helps a lot,” Gary Miller, who’s also a Danville City councilman, said. “We’re not a high-priority area with a lot of [COVID] cases. It’s hard for us at this hospital to get personal protection gear.”
The group has about 10 members and eight of them have been sewing the masks out of hospital gowns and drapes provided by the hospital for about three weeks.
“I asked them if they would help and just about everyone volunteered,” Karen Miller said. “Some have made just a few and some have made a lot.”
Health care workers across the country have reported dire shortages of personal protective equipment.
Gary Miller said the masks being made by the group are being stockpiled at the hospital.
“We’re rationing them,” said Miller who is not employed at the hospital but works in the cardiology department as part of his practice. “Everybody is trying to conserve and re-sterilize when we can.”
Another member of The Quilting Buddies, Linda Crumpton, said participants sprang into action when Karen asked them to make masks.
“When she called, none of us hesitated,” Crumpton said.
Crumpton became emotional about the situation our country and other parts of the world are in.
“I hope they [hospital workers] will get the supplies that they need because it’s a crucial time,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime.”
She said she has made about 18 masks so far.
The masks are being made out of a blue paper fabric, close to what surgical masks are made of, Karen Miller said.
“It was the best available material to make them out of,” she said, adding it takes about 40-45 minutes to make each mask.
Gary Miller said the masks are good enough to use during surgeries and in the catheterization lab.
“We’ve taken some there,” he said. “These things are double-layered. They’re good quality.”
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
