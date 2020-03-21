An empty grocery store shelf has become more than just a symbol of the ongoing pandemic now sweeping across the nation. It also means a drop in donations by grocery stores to the nonprofit food pantry God's Storehouse.
"One store couldn't give us a donation because they didn't have anything to give," said God's Storehouse director Karen Harris.
God's Storehouse, located on Memorial Drive in Danville, gives out about 1 million pounds of food per year to needy families and individuals.
It's not the only nonprofit in the region feeling the effects of an economy hit by fears and restrictions resulting from the coronavirus.
"Donations are really down right now," said Kathy Milam, executive director of the Community Foundation of the Dan River Region. The nonprofit groups gives out grants and scholarships and takes donations.
While this time of year is usually slow for the foundation, the pandemic has added to the situation.
"For it to be slow this time of year is not atypical, but I think the coronavirus has slowed it down," Milam added.
In some cases, the problem is not a drop in donations, but rather the fundraisers and other events that have to be canceled to avoid large crowds.
That's a problem faced by American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Danville-South Central Out of the Darkness Walk.
"We had to cancel a fundraising event at Ballad [Brewing]," walk chair Lorrie Eanes-Brooks said. "I haven't been able to schedule any fundraisers."
The group also appears at community events to spread the word about suicide prevention but has stopped since those functions have been canceled as well. The group has a suicide prevention walk scheduled for November and currently has no plans to cancel it.
Eanes-Brooks has not seen a drop in donations, however.
"It's still early," she said.
Another dilemma faced by nonprofits is just having enough people show up to lend a hand during a pandemic that spreads through person-to-person contact.
Harris, of God's Storehouse, noted that several volunteers are staying home for fears of catching or spreading the coronavirus.
"They're just concerned and don't want to be around large groups of people," she said.
At God's Pit Crew, a disaster-relief organization based in Danville, the group hopes to make 100,000 pre-packaged meals available to other agencies to be given to schoolchildren, the elderly and shut-ins in the area, said organization president Randy Johnson.
God's Pit Crew doesn't have the capability to deliver to individuals, he explained, but delivers needed items such as food and hygiene products to other agencies that do.
"We have over 100 agencies signed up to receive products," he said. A large portion of those groups are in Danville and the counties of Pittsylvania, Henry and Halifax.
The group distributes between $10 million and $12 million worth of products annually, with about 60% of its donations remaining in the local region.
So far, the group hasn't felt direct impacts from the coronavirus but donations have decreased lately.
"Donations have been down for a number of weeks here," he said.
Their COVID-19 donations have included truckloads of items sent to schoolchildren in Birmingham, Alabama and Fredericksburg in Northern Virginia.
The group has also donated and delivered enough snacks and drinks to Danville City Schools to fill 2,500 bagged lunches for children in need.
In addition, God's Pit Crew is trying to get enough supplies to build additional Blessing Buckets for people in need. The Blessing Buckets include personal hygiene products.
As for the 100,000 meals, the group is looking for sponsors. The meals are 30 cents each, with $30 enough to sponsor 100 meals, $100 for 333 meals, $300 for 1,000 meals and a pallet of meals is $4,200, Johnson said.
In seeking donations, Johnson said he is taking into consideration that many people can't afford to give since they are struggling financially.
"We're not trying to pressure anybody because we understand people are out of work," he said.
