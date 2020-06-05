The Danville Fire Department rescued a dog from a structure fire on S. Woodberry Ave in the city Thursday night.
When crews arrived at 403 S. Woodberry Ave. slightly after 9:15 p.m., they found the lone occupant safely in the yard of the single-story residence, where heavy smoke was showing from the door, Battalion Chief Dean Fowler reports.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the blaze, but “it does not appear to be intentional,” the fire department reports.
One crew then entered the home and fought the fire in the kitchen, while two other crews searched the main floor and basement for the dog, which was found and brought out, given oxygen and seemed to be fine, the department reports.
The kitchen of the home sustained moderate fire damage while the rest of the home was damaged by smoke.
This comes after unattended cooking caused a fire on Bradley Road on Wednesday morning and an unattended candle led to another blaze on New Street the day before.
