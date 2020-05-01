The Farmer’s Market at the Community Market on Craighead Street in Danville will open May 9 with some social-distancing restrictions.

Under normal circumstances, the market would have opened Saturday, said Farmer’s Market Manager Kenny Porzio.

Staff will monitor the lone entrance and exit to ensure that only 50 customers are allowed into the Community Market building at a time to follow recommendations from a resolution passed by Danville City Council. In that resolution, which was passed on April 21, the council urged all businesses to limit the number of patrons to five per every 1,000 square feet.

The market will from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturdays, with the first hour reserved for senior citizens and others who have compromised immune systems – two groups that are more vulnerable to the serious effects of COVID-19.

Porzio said that he expects a fewer vendors than normal, especially in May, because many producers waited longer than normal to plant.

