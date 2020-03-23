Danville Transit’s seasonal Mainline Trolley bus service will not be renewed this year because of low ridership. The service usually operated April through December.
The decision was not impacted by the coronavirus, which has the city under a state of emergency and has led to the cancellation of most large events.
The program debuted in August 2017 and has a trolley bus that travels along a historic route connecting the Old West End, River District and Neapolis and was used by trolley cars during the 1800s. Riverside Drive and Trade Street were later added to the routes.
The trolley buses will be used as spares for the city bus system’s fixed-route service and for other large events.
