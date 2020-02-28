Danville Sheriff's Office deputy Cpl. Sam Hamlett said he was just doing his job when he found a woman who had suffered a stroke laying on her bedroom floor earlier this month.
"Any officer would have done the same thing," he said.
The woman was supposed to report as a juror on Feb. 4 for a murder trial in Danville Circuit Court, but never showed. So Hamlett drove to her house to see why.
For that, he was honored Friday afternoon during a promotion ceremony in the courthouse.
Hamlett, the first of nine deputies called to the front of the courtroom, received a commendation for his actions while the others received their promotions.
"It's the biggest number of promotions we've ever made at one time," Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said of the eight other deputies.
In all on Feb. 4, three jurors did not appear for a scheduled jury trial. Jurors normally appear between 8:30 and 9 a.m., but these three missed that deadline by more than an hour. Court officials were able to reach two of the jurors by phone, but the third couldn't be contacted.
The trial, concerning the 2019 shooting death of Keenan Cunningham, 30, of Danville, was postponed because two subpoenaed witnesses did not show up.
One needed a ride from court personnel, but was nowhere to be found when the ride arrived at the given address. The witness eventually arrived, but after the hearing ended.
The second witness did not come because of being threatened on Facebook, Danville prosecutor Michael Newman explained at the court hearing. The witness was “specifically named and targeted as a snitch.”
Hamlett, recounting the details of that day, noted that a captain at the office told him to check on the juror that did not show up.
After driving out to her address, Hamlett noticed there were no cars in her driveway. He parked his vehicle and walked up to the front door. He knocked once, identifying himself as a member of the sheriff's office.
"When I knocked on the door I heard a faint voice on the inside," he said. "I heard a voice say 'help.'"
Originally, he thought the noise came from a television inside the house, but when he knocked a second time he heard it again. He pushed the door open and went inside.
"I found her on the left hand side of her bedroom," he explained.
Hamlett had the woman squeeze his fingers to see how much strength she had and immediately noticed the left side of her body felt weak. He also noticed drooping on the left side of her face. He called dispatch, which sent first responders to take care of the woman. They diagnosed her as having a stroke.
Two days later, Hamlett visited the woman at a local rehabilitation facility where she spoke about what happened that morning. She got out of bed at 7:30 a.m. to get ready for court, fell to the ground, and stayed there until Hamlett arrived at 11:50 a.m.
"I was doing my job," Hamlett said.
Before the ceremony began, Mondul spoke highly of Hamlett's actions.
"Cpl. Hamlett has been very humble, this is not something that happens all the time," he said. "We're certainly proud of him for his actions that day."
