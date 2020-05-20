Danville is preparing for possible flooding with more heavy rains in the forecast, city officials reported Wednesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg issued a flash flood watch through Thursday evening for Danville and Pittsylvania County and reported the region can expect heavy rain at times. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts are possible.
Creeks, streams, rivers and low lying areas will be subject to flooding, the weather service reports. Also, the heavy rain increases the potential for landslides.
Danville Public Works crews plan to work 12-hour shifts to watch conditions and close streets as needed, the city reported Wednesday. The department began putting up barricades and barriers along the sides of flood-prone streets.
The Dan River was at 15.16 feet on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to crest at 28 feet early Friday morning. In comparison, on Feb. 8 the river reached 27.22 feet — the third-highest crest since 1996, the city reported.
At about 21 feet, part of the Danville Riverwalk Trail and sections of Trade and Water streets become flooded. Also at that level, River Street begins to see flooding. Crews are planning to pump water from the curves to try to keep the street open.
If the waters overtake the road, however, traffic will be rerouted onto North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.
