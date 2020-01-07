Danville City Council remanded five skill-based gaming machine requests back to the planning commission during its regular meeting Tuesday night.
Councilmen James Buckner and Adam Tomer were absent.
Councilman Fred Shanks moved that the items be tabled and sent back to the Danville Planning Commission until city officials can create regulations for indoor gaming.
All the votes were 7-0.
The votes came while city officials try to decide how to define indoor recreation and gaming.
It was an anonymous tip about skilled gaming machines set up in convenience stores that set off a recent city investigation and has led to dozens of applications bouncing back and forth between the planning commission and City Council over the last two and a half months as officials attempt to define indoor recreation and determine the proper zoning requirements — including certificate of occupancy and parking requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.