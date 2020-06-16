Danville council approves budget

Danville City Council unanimously approved its proposed $291.4 million 2020-21 budget during its meeting Tuesday night.
The budget does not include tax or rate hikes. Pay-for-performance increases for city employees could come later in the fiscal year, depending on how much revenue the city takes in, budget director Cynthia Thomasson told the Danville Register & Bee.
Council also voted 7-2 to sell the Pinnacles Hydroelectric complex in Patrick County to Northbrook Energy for $8.2 million. Councilmen James Buckner and Adam Tomer opposed the motion.
In a separate vote, councilmen unanimously agreed to enter into a purchase power agreement with Northbrook for the energy, capacity and renewable energy credits from the Pinnacles facility.
