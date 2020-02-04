For 19-year-old Breana Karr, the food pantry at Danville Community College has helped her in a pinch.
On Tuesday morning, she came to give back by donating a can of SpaghettiOs with meatballs to the pantry.
“Just to help,” she said in the hallway of DCC’s Temple Building when asked what drove her to donate.
At the time, Karr and other students along with faculty and staff were waiting for the grand opening of the school’s Knight’s Pantry, which began offering free food to all DCC students in November.
The pantry, which started with $14,400 in grant money from the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education, includes cereal, oatmeal, Campbell’s Soup, macaroni and cheese, snacks and other items.
College years can be a challenging time financially for students. There are those who take the bus to school and might be on campus all day hungry, said Cheryl Terry, dean of student success at DCC.
“Food insufficiency is definitely a barrier for a lot of our students,” Terry said.
The pantry also offers hygiene products such as deodorant, soap, shaving cream and other toiletries.
At least three to five students have used the pantry per day, said Julie Owen, college success coach at DCC.
“We’ve had as many as 10 a day,” she said.
Donations from faculty, staff and students have helped sustain the pantry, Terry said.
During a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the hallway in front of the entrance to the pantry, Terry emphasized there is no shame in students seeking help with their dietary needs.
“This is a no-judgment zone,” she told the crowd. “This is for all of our students at Danville Community College.”
Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness donated shelves and other equipment for the pantry and helped assemble it.
“We’re just so happy we can partner with DCC on all kinds of projects,” said CCECC Executive Director Billy Wooten.
The center serves DCC and Piedmont Community College in Yanceyville, North Carolina, in addition to Averett. The CCECC set a food pantry at Averett, as well, Wooten said.
“We wanted to offer the same opportunities we gave Averett,” he said after the ceremony.
DCC President Jackie Gill-Powell pointed to the mixed feelings of the need to establish such a service for struggling students.
“Though it breaks your heart to have to do this, it puts joy in my heart that we’re able to do it,” she told the crowd.
Twenty-year-old DCC student Chris Glass also stopped by to donate a can of SpaghettiOs with meatballs.
“It’s just so somebody else could have it,” Glass said.
Students can access the pantry by visiting DCC’s student success coach office.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.