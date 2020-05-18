Voters head to the polls Tuesday to pick candidates for Danville City Council and the Danville School Board.
Nine candidates are competing for five seats on City Council: Sheila Baynes, Larry Campbell (incumbent), Gordon Lyles, Barry Mayo, Thomas Motley, Sherman Saunders (incumbent), Fred Shanks (incumbent), Lee Vogler (incumbent) and Madison Whittle (incumbent).
For the Danville School Board, there are five contenders seeking four seats: Philip Campbell, Tedd Goldean, Renee Hughes (incumbent), Tyrell Payne, and Charles McWilliams III.
What voters should know
- Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.;
- Have photo ID ready;
- Follow new social distancing protocols to encourage safety at the polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guidelines
Registrar Peggy Petty has provided guidelines on what precinct officials expect from voters:
- Respect the 6-foot social distancing rule;
- Follow directions on where to stand through the check-in and voting process;
- Wear a face mask if you have one;
- Do not bring children to the polls. Only voters should enter the precinct;
- Look at sample ballots to familiarize yourself with the ballot.
Precinct officials will be expected to:
- Maintain distance from voters;
- Keep doors propped open if feasible;
- Use floor markings or cones to designate 6-foot distances;
- Limit the number of voters allowed inside based on the size of the area;
- Provide disposable pens for voters to mark ballots;
- Frequently disinfect high-contact areas and those used by voters;
- Wear face masks, gloves and limited face shields. There will be sneeze guards between poll workers and voters at the check-in table and other areas;
- Poll workers will not issue "I Voted" stickers, in order to avoid close contact with voters.
