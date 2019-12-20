Regina Hairston sat in the back of the city council conference room, clapping and shouting with obvious glee as her 16-year-old son received his certificate from the Project Imagine program for at-risk youths.
Kwashun Hairston’s mother was one of many family members and mentors who came to see their children as part of the third class to graduate from the relatively new program.
“I’m so proud of him,” she said with a smile as she turned back to look at her son.
He shot a shy grin back at her as he held the certificate.
Project Imagine, which won a statewide award for its innovation, is a nine-week, $10-per-hour job program meant to help at-risk youths or gang-affiliated individuals by offering them employment and on-the-job training.
Robert David Sr., Danville’s gang violence prevention coordinator, created the program last year.
During the welcoming remarks, David spoke about the highlights from this graduating class: None of them received new criminal charges while in the program, none of them violated parole or probation and none of them became involved with new gang activity.
“I think we need to applaud these young men for even having the strength to enter the program,” he said.
Kwashun Hairston was one of four people to graduate Friday.
Standing near his mother, he spoke about how he was unsure of what will come next.
“I have no idea,” he said as he glanced down and then up in thought. “I really don’t know.”
Hairston initially took an interest in the program after hearing what it was about. Since joining, he’s has worked at a car wash in the city.
When asked if he wants to continue to work at the car wash, Hairston answered: “Not forever, but right now — yeah.”
The third graduating class of Project Imagine was actually a person short. One young woman, explained David, entered the program, worked sporadically for a week and a half, then stopped showing up.
When David tried to contact her, he said, there was no response. He is still unsure why she left the program, but is happy to offer his help.
“If she called today, I’d try to help,” he said. “Some are just struggling to process success.”
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.