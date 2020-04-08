Fred Shanks, who is seeking a fourth term on Danville's City Council, intends to continue his campaign.
“I plan on campaigning as hard as ever and hope this election will take place as scheduled,” he said Wednesday.
On the other hand, Larry Campbell, who is running for his fourth term on the council, said that he will put all further advertising and campaigning on hold for the time being.
“I wish that I’d have gotten an earlier notice,” he said.
Candidates for the upcoming May council election offered varying responses to news of Gov. Ralph Northam's recommendation to postpone the elections until November.
In wake of the Wednesday announcement, which Northam said is "to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19," candidates have to decide whether to postpone their campaign trails or continue while encouraging people to vote by mail just in case the General Assembly does not follow through on the recommendation.
“I still say full speed ahead, recognizing … life safety and health of the voters come first,” said Sherman Saunders, who is running for his sixth term on Danville City Council.
State legislature must sign off on the recommendation before any postponement becomes official, something that would most likely happen on April 22 when lawmakers return to Richmond for a veto session.
In the meantime, the Danville registrar has to continue business as usual until she receives official guidance to the contrary from the State Department of Elections.
“Until I get that word, I’m legally bound to continue forward with the path that we have,” said Danville Registrar Peggy Petty.
For the time being, the office will continue to send out ballots for people who have applied to vote absentee and process those applications. So far, roughly 830 register voters have already cast their ballot or have it “in the postal stream,” Petty said.
Assuming the General Assembly passes this recommendation into law, those ballots will be discarded, according to a new release from the governor’s office.
Both the city registrar’s office and candidates seeking a council seat have actively promoted absentee vote-by-mail. Vice Mayor Lee Vogler, who is seeking re-election, said he had sent hundreds of mailers encouraging people to vote absentee in recent weeks.
“Me having to adjust my campaign a little bit is very low on the totem pole compared to what a number of our citizens are going through right now," he said.
For the City Council election, nine candidates are vying for five seats, including incumbents Madison Whittle, Vogler, Larry Campbell, Saunders and Shanks. Challengers include Sheila Baynes, Gordon Lyles, Thomas Motley and Barry Mayo.
For Danville School Board, four seats are open. Candidates include Renee Hughes (an incumbent), Philip Campbell, Charles McWilliams III, Tyrell Payne and T. “Tedd” Goldean. Three current school board members whose seats are up for grabs did not file — Terri Hall, Jeffrey Hubbard and Elizabeth Leggett.
There are three school board members who are not seeking re-election that would be required to maintain their post through the end of the year, instead of through June 30.
On Tuesday, voters in Wisconsin cast ballots after a political and legal battle over whether in-person elections should still be held.
“As other states have shown, conducting an election in the middle of this global pandemic would bring unprecedented challenges and potential risk to voters and those who work at polling places across the Commonwealth,” Northam said in a statement.
Shanks said that this proposed postponement is “an unnecessary action” and “is about 30 days too late.”
During his tenure on City Council, he has twice proposed moving city elections to November to save money and increase voter turnout. But this, he said, is poor timing and unnecessary with the precautionary measures that the Danville registrar already had put in place.
The United States presidential election will also take place Nov. 3, which would mean a large increase in voter participation for the city elections. Petty said that presidential elections usually yield about a 70% turnout, while May City Council and school board elections only draw about 20% of voters.
In Danville, there might also be two referendum items: one for a 1% sales tax specifically for school capital needs and another to legalize a casino.
Northam also requested that the June primary elections be moved from June 9 to June 23. The current stay-at-home order that Northam issued March 30 extends through June 10. In what is called a dual primary, the June elections will be for a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives and a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. Voters cannot vote in both of these elections.
Even as local candidates and the registrar attempt to work through what this potential postponement means, many candidates were supportive of pushing the election back if that meant protecting the citizens.
“Free and fair elections are at the core of our democracy and no Virginian should have to choose between their health and exercising their right to vote,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement.
Added Saunders: “To me it’s just wrong to put people at risk for political reasons.”
