Danville blood drive set for Saturday

The Sovah Blood Donor Center is planning a blood drive on Saturday.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sam's Club located at 215 Piedmont Place in Danville.
Each donor will receive a choice of a T-shirt or umbrella.
The center reports that all blood types are needed.
Charles Wilborn
