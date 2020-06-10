You are the owner of this article.
Danville blood drive set for Saturday
Danville blood drive set for Saturday

The Sovah Blood Donor Center is planning a blood drive on Saturday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sam's Club located at 215 Piedmont Place in Danville.

Each donor will receive a choice of a T-shirt or umbrella.

The center reports that all blood types are needed.

