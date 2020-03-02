A Monday morning blaze at a Danville mobile home left a military veteran without a home for at least a day.
The Danville Fire Department reports responding at 2:50 a.m. to 120 Old Piney Forest Road, Lot 7, to find a mobile home with smoke throughout the inside of the structure.
A fire alarm woke up the resident, who saw fire around the floor duct of his furnace, according to a report. Firefighters wormed their way under the trailer and discovered the floor was on fire near the furnace.
After power was disconnected and the unit removed, the fire was stamped out. The man will not be able to stay in his home for at least a day, the fire department reports. He told firefighters that since he is a veteran he will most likely stay at his American Legion post overnight.
No one was harmed by the fire and none of the man's belongings were destroyed, according to reports, although the fire created a small hole in the home's floor.
The alarm that woke up the man was previously installed by the Danville Fire Department.
