The company that operates Danville's bike-share program is suspending the operation effective Friday, the city reported.
Zagster sent a notice to the city that users would not be able to check out bikes with the Danville Rides program. That initiative kicked off in July 2017 and has five stations throughout the River District and along the Riverwalk Trail. Using an app, people can rent bicycles: the first hour of use per rental is free. There's a charge of $3 per subsequent hour.
The company blamed the COVID-19 outbreak as the reason for the pausing the program.
"Zagster has made the difficult decision to pause all bike sharing programs," the notice read. "We are taking this action to protect our employees, riders, and partner communities by doing our part to contain the spread of COVID19."
The apps will be removed so new riders won't be able to sign up.
The parks and trails in the city remain open. However, officials urge users to follow social distancing guidelines of maintaining at least 6 feet from others and staying home if ill.
