An outbreak of COVID-19 cases has been found at a long-term health care facility in Danville.
Brookdale Danville Piedmont, an assisted living facility at 149 Executive Court, is the latest health care facility in the state to house multiple residents with the coronavirus.
The Virginia Department of Health reported earlier on Monday that the severe respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus had been found in a long-term care facility in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, though it did not name the facility.
Brookdale corporate spokeswoman Heather Hunter confirmed the outbreak Monday afternoon after the Register & Bee contacted multiple facilities throughout the region to find the location of the outbreak.
Hunter, in an email, stated that more than one person at the company’s Danville Piedmont location has tested positive for COVID-19. She also noted that one person who tested positive has died, though COVID-19 has not been confirmed as the cause of death.
The exact number of cases at Brookdale was not released, and no information about the people who tested positive was available.
“We are deeply saddened by this loss and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends,” read a statement provided by Hunter.
The statement continued to say that the facility has notified the residents, family members and associates of the Brookdale Danville Piedmont community of the outbreak. The facility will continue to monitor residents for symptoms while working closely with “local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support,” states Hunter’s email
At least two lab confirmed cases are required for an outbreak classification, the state department of health reports. Up until Monday morning, there were no outbreaks in the Pittsylvania- Danville Health District.
The Brookdale Senior Living chain, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, operates more than 740 assisted living facilities in 45 states, according to the company website.
Outbreaks of the virus at long-term health care facilities have been a troubling pattern across Virginia. According to figures reported Monday, the VDH has reported 77 outbreaks in long-term care facilities across the state and those locations have accounted for 915 cases and 77 deaths.
Danville now has a total 28 confirmed cases while Pittsylvania County has six cases.
Across the state, according to Monday’s numbers, there have been 8,990 total cases, 1,500 total hospitalizations and 300 deaths. More than 56,000 people have been tested.
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
