The Danville Area Humane Society is announcing changes with procedures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We, of course, will remain open-admission and will not decline to accept any animal," Paulette Dean, executive director, wrote in a news release.
While the shelter has the front door locked, anyone who has an animal to release may ring the bell and an employee will help.
Other changes will begin Friday with more photos of adoptable animals being Facebook and online at dahsinc.com.
Anyone interested in adopting may email dahsinc@yahoo.com and request an adoption questionnaire, according to the release. The society will then arrange a time to visit the animal at the shelter, but no more than two people will be allowed. Alternatively, residents may call (434) 799-0843 to make an appointment to visit the shelter to select an animal to adopt.
The shelter will not sell county dog tags through April, the release stated. Spay and neuter rebate certificates are available for both Danville and Pittsylvania County residents and should be picked up at least three days before surgery. The society asks residents to call the shelter for information before coming to pick up a certificate.
"Our safekeeping services for pets at risk because of domestic violence or evictions will continue at no cost," Dean said. "We are grateful for the continued support of the community. As always, we appreciate donations of any kind of dog or cat dry or canned food, as well as food for rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, hamsters and gerbils.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.