A sign on the door of the Virginia ABC store at 639 W. Main St. on Tuesday notes that it is closed due to staffing issues.

A Virginia ABC store in Danville has been closed due to a suspected COVID-19 case and another due to staffing issues, the Register & Bee has learned.

The store closed due to a suspected illness is located at 639 W. Main St., according to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority website.

The store closed due to staffing issues is located at 235 N. Union Street.

Both closures are listed as part of a new Virginia ABC website feature that notes the location and reason for store closures.

In all, the West Main Street location is among four ABC stores throughout Virginia listed as having been closed due to a COVID-19 case, according to the list.

The North Union Street location is among 14 stores throughout the state listed as being closed due to staffing issues.

This story will be updated.

