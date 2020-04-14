A Virginia ABC store in Danville has been closed due to a suspected COVID-19 case and another due to staffing issues, the Register & Bee has learned.
The store closed due to a suspected illness is located at 639 W. Main St., according to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority website.
The store closed due to staffing issues is located at 235 N. Union Street.
Both closures are listed as part of a new Virginia ABC website feature that notes the location and reason for store closures.
In all, the West Main Street location is among four ABC stores throughout Virginia listed as having been closed due to a COVID-19 case, according to the list.
The North Union Street location is among 14 stores throughout the state listed as being closed due to staffing issues.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.