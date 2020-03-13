Jorge Peña, who does construction work on hotels, has lived in Danville with his kindergarten-age daughter for about a year.
With school canceled for the next two weeks, he said that he has to keep working, but he can only afford about $20 per day for childcare.
“They will lose learning opportunities, but it’s important to close [the schools] to avoid the virus,” he said in Spanish while standing outside Gibson Elementary School, where his daughter attends, on Friday afternoon.
In response to COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory illness that has spread throughout the world and caused mass cancellations and postponements throughout the United States in the past few days, Gov. Ralph Northam mandated all K-12 schools close for at least the next two weeks beginning Monday.
In Danville, all school-based and central office 12-month employees are asked to report to work Monday, but are urged to use “social distancing” as much as possible, the school system posted on Facebook. Pittsylvania County Schools reported that 12-month staff and 10-month custodians will work normal hours and teachers should work from home.
For both Pittsylvania County and Danville public schools, spring break was scheduled for the week of March 23, which means schools were already set to be closed for a week.
Northam’s mandate is a stark contrast to advice school leaders had heard just a day earlier. On Thursday, officials from the Virginia Department of Health had recommended that city and county schools remain open.
There are no confirmed cases of a the coronavirus in the Danville or Pittsylvania County areas, but the Virginia Department of Health reports that 30 people have tested presumptive positive -meaning that the state or another lab has tested the person positive, but the Centers for Disease Control has not yet confirmed those results.
Along with several other states, Northam declared a state of emergency on Thursday, and President Donald Trump followed by declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on Friday. This will free as much as $50 billion nationwide for government on the state and local levels to respond to the outbreak.
Shirlee Mansfeld, a single mother with an 11-year-old student at Chatham Middle School, told the Register & Bee that the school closings will be an inconvenience for her and other parents, but she thinks it’s the right decision.
“This is better than kids getting sick and, worst case, dying because of this,” she wrote in a Facebook message. It’s better to be proactive then wait for something to happen here.”
She noted she and her sister are attempting to arrange their schedules so they can help each other out and both continue working.
Schools are not the only closures announced in recent days. Danville officials also announced on Thursday afternoon that, starting Monday, both the Ruby B. Archie Public Library and Danville Parks and Recreation facilities will remain closed on the same schedule as the public schools. The Charles H. Harris Financial Service Center will remain open, however, thought city spokesman Arnold Hendrix encouraged customers to pay in non face-to-face formats.
The Pittsylvania County Parks and Recreation Department also canceled its sports programming.
Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said the county is monitoring the situation and gathering more information before making any decisions about additional closures.
Jason Crews, while picking up his second-grade son from Gibson Elementary on Friday, said that he hopes the schools are heavily cleaned while students are away.
“I think it’s a good idea to be precautious,” he said.
As Kristie Bailey picked up her first-grade grandson from Gibson Elementary on Friday, she told the Register & Bee that she supports the decision to close the schools.
“For my grandson’s safety, it’s a good idea,” she said.
One Gibson Elementary student, when asked her thoughts on being out of school for two weeks, didn’t say anything, but instead broke into an enthusiastic dance, waving her hands in the air and wiggling her hips.
Jeff Chitwood, a paramedic with Delta Response Team Ambulance Service, explained that his ex-wife is a teacher at one of Danville’s preschools, so they won’t have to find childcare for their son during this time.
“There’s plenty to do around the house,” he said.
The Danville Public Schools food truck will operate next week for breakfast and lunch, according to a post on the school system’s Facebook page. It will serve breakfast at George Washington High School’s athletic parking lot from 8 to 10 a.m. each day. Lunch will be dished up at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School’s parking lot from noon to 2 p.m.
Chitwood thinks people are panicking slightly, and wishes everyone would remain calm, listen to the CDC and look to help each other out.
“I think we should just take a deep breath and help our neighbors,” he said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
