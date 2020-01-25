“Pittsylvania County 911, what’s the address of the emergency,” Glenna Caldwell recited into her headset, just as she had done time and time again.
“We need police right away ... them gang members are shooting my husband, hurry up!” a hushed, garbled voice whispered back.
Then another fearful, youthful voice.
“My papa was shot. My papa was shot. My papa was shot,” the new voice repeated.
He asked Caldwell to send help soon. The intruders and shooter already had left, he said. His grandpa was bleeding from three different gunshot wounds.
Now Caldwell was thrust into the role of both doctor and detective. She asked about the victim’s breathing and bleeding. She coached the young man through putting pressure on the wounds. She inquired about the intruders’ identities and whereabouts.
“He’s not breathing no more, he’s not breathing. He’s not breathing no more ... he’s not, he’s not, he’s not,” the voice sighed, growing quieter and more distraught.
Caldwell guided them through the process of moving the victim from a chair to the floor. He started breathing again. Caldwell kept talking, asking questions, giving simple instructions to the voice on the other end. She remained calm and helped him stay calm.
The first responders arrived at the scene 12 minutes and 37 seconds after the team of dispatchers sent the call, which first came in around 11:45 p.m. Aug. 15, 2016, to emergency medical services and police.
Though federally classified as clerical workers or secretaries, 911 dispatchers are at the forefront of public safety — listening to and coaching people through some of the worst moments of their lives, serving as the ears, informants and guides for those first responders with boots on the ground.
“These folks are the first link in the public safety chain. They have to be spot on,” said Christopher Slemp, Pittsylvania County public safety director.
Trauma
Four computer screens stretch out in front of Holly Boles, each one containing specific information: one shows a map of Pittsylvania County that zooms in based on a caller’s location; another shows a list of every radio channel and allows her to easily reach out to police, fire and EMS and other groups; another displays the information a 911 caller gives her; and another allows her to track individual units from the sheriff’s office and fire and agencies.
Some days she can work a whole 12-hour shift without having to deal with any major emergencies. Other days, major medical emergencies, car wrecks or violent crime mean the dispatchers are fielding calls, sending instructions and organizing a response nonstop.
“We deal with a lot of trauma,” Boles said. “We are who hears everybody’s worst day first.”
Dispatchers in Danville and Pittsylvania County all have fielded emotionally charged calls, ranging from an active domestic violence situation to a suicidal person to someone going through cardiac arrest. Some have been on the phone with people as they were shot. Some have given CPR instructions to the caller while the ambulance is in route.
Most have heard someone breathe their last breath.
In Danville, Brian Cochran, who has been a dispatcher for the past three and a half years, still remembers talking with a suicidal caller. Only 30 seconds passed between when the caller hung up on him and the sound of a gunshot greeting the first officers arriving at the scene.
“Sometimes we’re the last person that somebody talks to,” Cochran said. “You just have to try to know that you did your best.”
Often, a caller will not be able to explain the situation or speak at all due to fear or shock and hysteria, at which point dispatchers have to evaluate what they can hear, assume the worst, and send police, fire and EMS.
Caldwell still remembers the first time she took a call for a shooting. It was the victim who called.
“It really set in what kind of situations I was going to be dealing with,” she said.
Throughout stressful situations, the dispatchers have to remain calm and collected as they follow the protocol to gather information, provide medical advice and send emergency responders to situations.
“We’re like little robots sometimes ... I mean you just handle it,” Boles said.
Call VolumeMost calls aren’t so traumatic. Over the past few decades, 911 call volume has continued to increase. When Joan Luck first started as a dispatcher in Pittsylvania County 34 years ago, at most the center had two dispatchers on hand to field calls, but it often was left up to just one lone person.
“And you did everything,” she said.
In 2019, the Danville call center fielded 39,816 emergency calls, as well as 54,250 non-emergency — or administrative — calls. In Pittsylvania County, the 2019 total for emergency calls was 27,139, while the number of non-emergency calls was 113,276.
That type of call volume led the city and county call centers to keep a minimum of three dispatchers on hand. Often, four or five people man the center since multiple dispatchers usually are involved in fielding and responding to a single call. Generally, one dispatcher answers the call as it comes in, gathering such basic information as the location and the nature of the situation, while another dispatcher listening in will orchestrate the response of law enforcement and the first responders.
While the prevalence of cellphones contribute to the increased call volume, as multiple people will call in the same incident, people are also just more prone to call for non-emergencies.
In both jurisdictions, there are plenty of “frequent flyers” — people who call 911 for non-life-threatening situations, sometimes several times in a day. But dispatchers, who often come to know these callers by name and phone number, still can’t discredit them.
Years ago, a frequent flyer called about the same issue that she usually had when Luck noticed something was different in her voice. The woman was having a stroke, and Luck was able to send help — solely because she knew the woman’s voice.
People also call 911 for things that are unequivocally not an emergency. For instance, Danville dispatcher Marian Cothren remembers someone dialing in on Christmas Eve to ask what restaurants were open.
Sometimes there is quiet in the dispatch center, but that all can turn around in a second. When there is a public emergency — such as a traffic wreck on a main road — a flurry of calls bombard the 911 centers at once, leaving the dispatchers scrambling to keep up.
“It can go from zero to 200 miles an hour in just a few seconds,” Slemp said.
During Tropical Storm Michael, which downed trees and caused flash floods throughout the Dan River Region in October 2018, both centers were absolutely slammed with calls, with the wait list growing so long calls had to be transferred to other 911 centers and even be dropped.
“It was a shock to the system,” Cochran said.
Dealing with itAdrenaline rushes allow the dispatchers to handle the intense, emotional and oftentimes traumatic situations that arise. But the real weight hits when they come down from that adrenaline high.
“It hits you after the fact,” Caldwell said.
There is no timeline for when the emotional toll sets in, Caldwell said. It could be minutes, hours, days or years before it hits.
Different studies have indicated 911 dispatchers, though they do not see or physically experience these traumatic situations, are more prone to experience such psychological symptoms as post-traumatic stress disorder than regular citizens.
“The stress of that is just ungodly on these people,” Slemp said.
In extreme cases, the difference between someone living or not can sometimes hang in the balance of the words these dispatchers say, their ability to keep a caller calm and focused and the speed at which they gather and disperse information.
Still, one of the most difficult aspects of dealing with traumatic situations, Caldwell said, is they rarely find out the end result. They may talk a caller through helping a patient undergoing a cardiac arrest, but once the call is over it’s easy to assume the worst.
“We never find out the ends of the story,” she said.
In Pittsylvania County, one of the most difficult experiences for the dispatchers was a triple homicide in Keeling, which ended with the suspect emerging naked from the woods hours after the slaying of three family members.
Luck, Boles and Caldwell said the emotional toll was very high on all of them, and their families didn’t understand why they wouldn’t talk to them about it.
“None of us want to talk about it, because you don’t want what’s in your head dumped in somebody else’s lap. So we tend to lean on each other,” Boles said.
Mentally processing traumatic events after they happen may be difficult, Cothren said, but the hardest part is coming into work everyday with no idea what terrible situation awaits.
“You never know when that day is going to be that day,” she said.
First responders Becoming a 911 dispatcher requires several different training programs. First, trainees have to complete a basic dispatch school, which is several days long and performed at a regional center in Martinsville. Then, as follow-up courses open up across the region, they are required to complete protocol classes for fire, EMS and police.
Yet under the current Standard Occupation Classification system — a federal statistical system that assembles workers into similar occupational groups — public safety telecommunicators, or dispatchers, are listed under office and administrative support occupations. This is because they are never physically at the scene of a crisis situation.
Boles said many people have said they are jealous of her job, which they think involves just sitting in a chair and taking calls for 12 hours a day.
But that’s not how the dispatchers think of themselves. Quite literally, they respond to the situation first by listening to the callers, documenting what is heard and orchestrating the correct response.
“We’re the first person that talks to whoever is in need, and without us the first responders that go out in the field would not have any information,” Cochran said.
On the federal level, a bill called the 911 Supporting Accurate Views of Emergency Services (SAVES) Act that was proposed in Congress last year would categorize them under the protective service occupation, which could lead to increased salaries. It has not been passed yet.
While nothing has been approved on a federal level, a few states, including Texas, formally have recognized 911 dispatchers as first responders. A bill is currently before the Virginia General Assembly that, if passed, would allow localities to provide enhanced retirement benefits for dispatchers hired starting next year, lumping them in the “hazardous duty service.”
On Monday, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors will decide whether or not to pass a resolution in favor of the bill.
“It’s an incredibly stressful job,” Slemp said. “You’re trying to help somebody over a phone line that you physically can’t touch.”
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
