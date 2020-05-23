Thrust into the technology pulpit by the coronavirus, Dan River Region churches embraced new electronic means of ministering that many religious leaders say will become part of their mainstream offerings when in-person worship resumes.
Under the current regulations administered by the state, churches that open for those in-person services have to follow a slew of guidelines. Many houses of worship are even discouraging singing.
But every week, more are reopening. As some Dan River Region place of worship begin reopening under phase one of Virginia’s guidelines, many pastors think strategies they’ve implemented during the past two months will remain even once restrictions associated with COVID-19 are finished.
“Things will never be the same, and we don't necessarily see that as a negative thing at this point,” said Bob Ballance, pastor of First Baptist Church Gretna.
Online worship
Dan River Region pastors of churches of all sizes interviewed by the Register & Bee said technology will be an important element of services going forward.
“I do think that online services are here to stay,” said Danny Campbell, pastor of The Tabernacle in Danville. “When [Christians] can't physically gather with others because of a temporary or permanent illness, it is nice that there is now technology that makes their inclusion possible.”
To adapt to the sudden banning of in-person gatherings, some churches focused on improving and expanding their existing online services.
“It’s so important for church to have an online presence… thankfully we were ahead of the ball on that. We didn’t have to make that up,” said Sam Knaus, pastor of First Southern Baptist Church in Hurt.
Jim Reed, pastor of New Life Community in Church in Danville, said his church used to only live-stream special events. During the past two months, the church live-streamed Sunday services and several other events during the week — something Reed plans on continuing.
“There’s been a desire on our part to just be a lot more active online anyway… and this has jumpstarted that for us in significant ways,” he said, noting that the church invested in some new equipment.
Union Church, which has campuses in Danville and Yanceyville, North Carolina, was in a very similar situation, said pastor Adam Cook. The church had wanted to improve its online presence for years, and the coronavirus simply accelerated that process.
“What we see happening going forward is that online church… is equally important as a physical environment or service,” Cook said. “For us, going forward, they will be equal priority.”
Other churches had to create online programming from scratch to reach their congregations. Chuck Warnock, pastor of Chatham Baptist Church, needed two weeks to get his multi-faceted live-streaming program operational.
But several places of worship — especially those in Pittsylvania County — had to work around a major hurdle: many of their congregants don’t have access — or don’t want to have access — to Internet.
“It’s easy to fall into the trap of ‘oh we put it out on Facebook, everybody saw it,’” said Steve Chromy, pastor of Mount Hermon Baptist Church. “That’s just not reality.”
That’s why Warnock developed a multi-faceted approach that included radio coverage, dial-in services that people could tune into from any phone and live-streaming on the internet.
“We’re trying to do things redundantly so there’s plenty of opportunity, whether you want to do it in real-time or at your convenience, to be a part of our worship experience,” he said.
Father Jim Gallagher with Saint Victoria Catholic Church in Hurt said the online services have received positive feedback and will continue into the immediate future.
“The online services will be for those who may have an illness… or don’t feel that it’s safe to come back,” he said, noting that the church has lots of older people, who are more at risk.
Added Ballance: “It's becoming obvious that a growing number prefer to watch our services at home rather than be present in person.”
Online giving
Even with unemployment skyrocketing and in-person services fully shut down until last weekend, most area churches aren’t reporting detrimental losses in their giving.
Some even saw increases.
“April was the best financial month we’ve had in two years,” Reed said.
Fred Unger, pastor of North Main Baptist Church in Danville, said they have seen a slight increase in giving during the restrictions, something that he attributes to the number of ministry projects the church has performed.
“Our people have taken much more of an interest,” he said.
For North Main, there has only been a small increase in online giving; instead, there have been more people dropping checks by the office or sending them in the mail. But for most, online giving options, which were used by many churches already, have been utilized even more during the last few months — something that will likely continue, area pastors say.
“A lot of people didn’t use that, but a lot are using it now,” said Roger Ewing, pastor of White Oak Worship Center in Blairs. “I think a lot of folks will continue to do it that way.”
Several area pastors are even questioning the traditional model of passing the offering plate around the room — something that is forbidden under the current phase one guidelines.
“I intend to do away with the passing of the offering plate,” Knaus said.
Cook and Reed both said that their leadership teams have had conversations about getting rid of the offering basket altogether as well. Instead, they would promote online options and have buckets set up in the building where people could drop their offerings and informational cards.
Virtual check-ins and small groups
While in-person gatherings were banned, many area pastors said ministering to their congregations required creativity. From hospital visits to meeting with members of the congregations, restrictions have gotten in the way of typical pastoral duties.
Unger said he and other members at North Main Baptist have been working with their congregants to make sure that everyone — especially the older members who are at higher risk — have what they need and aren’t completely isolated.
“The spiritual and emotional health of people is important at this time,” Unger said.
Multiple pastors said not being able to see their congregants in person has made them more aware of the need to regularly contact people through the medium that works best for them.
“It’s kind of made us more aware of we have to be in contact with people weekly,” said Chromy, of Mt. Hermon Baptist Church.
For many churches, online small groups through video-conferencing programs like Zoom have proved the best way to keep people connected. And for some, that method will likely continue even once restrictions are fully lifted.
“We’re actually going to increase the number of Zoom encounters that we make available to people,” Reed said.
Many other technological approaches have been used to keep in touch with church members.
“We’ve used texting people a lot more and trying to contact them with phone calls,” Ewing said.
But for the older population and those without internet, pastors have had to tailor their approach, sticking with more traditional methods like letters and phone calls.
“You have to figure out how to serve so many people in so many ways,” Chromy said.
