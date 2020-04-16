Michael Bliss, a 71-year-old driver for a local Meals on Wheels food delivery program, used to enter his clients’ homes to talk, check up on them and even do such simple home projects as change a light bulb or fix a phone.
“As a general rule ... I’m the only one they see during the course of the day,” the retired Goodyear employee said of the about 20 senior citizens he visits during his daily route.
Now, amid heightened restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Bliss and other drivers for the program, which delivers more than 200 meals to homebound seniors throughout Danville, Pittsylvania County and several surrounding localities on weekdays, are wearing protective gear and don’t enter their clients houses.
Instead, they hang the food on their clients’ doors.
They aren’t the only ones who have had to adapt.
“All the programs have had some changes, but we are still doing the work,” said Everlena Ross, executive director of Pittsylvania County Community Action, which runs the local Meals on Wheels and 16 other programs.
The coronavirus pandemic hit hardest against senior citizens and those with weak immune systems and pre-existing health conditions, which leaves Bliss in a position where he has to be extremely careful: all of the people he delivers to fall into that category.
On top of that, his mother is 94 and his wife has asthma.
“I have to be careful because I can’t afford to take something home to them,” he said Wednesday as he donned gloves and a homemade mask to begin his delivery route.
While the food delivery program for seniors continues, the Congregate Nutrition program, where seniors meet for a hot meal and fellowship at any one of several Senior Cafes throughout the region, has been suspended because of restrictions on gatherings.
Pittsylvania County Community Action is not the only area nonprofit that has had to adjust its offerings. Programs and assistance offered by the Danville Salvation Army have changed in the pandemic’s wake.
“[We’re] still helping people, but being very creative in how we do that and what that looks like,” said Capt. Ray Jackson.
For starters, the organization stopped working with volunteers early on in the coronavirus. And when its thrift store on Riverside Drive closed down, all the store’s staff began to help at the administrative offices on Henry Street.
One of the organization’s primary programs, the daily feeding program once allowed those who came to sit down inside and eat a meal together.
“A lot of times that’s their time to fellowship with one another, that’s their time to get loved on,” Jackson said.
Now, takeout trays with a meal and snacks are offered at the door instead.
Both the Salvation Army and Pittsylvania County Community Action continue to offer help with rent and utility bills.
Neither organization has seen much of an increase in people seeking food.
Normally, the Salvation Army does not see many Pittsylvania County residents seeking help with rent and utilities, Jackson said. In recent weeks, that has completely changed as unemployment claims continue to rise and businesses are closed.
“That’s been one of the biggest differences for us during this pandemic,” Jackson said.
The Virginia Supreme Court has issued an emergency judicial order that freezes evictions around the state through at least April 26. The State Corporation Commission also has directed utility companies to suspend service disconnection until at least mid-May.
Ross’s concern, however, is the bills still come through despite the moratorium and suspension of disconnections and will be due in full afterward. She wants to help Dan River Region residents keep up with their bills now so they are not hit with several months’ worth of them once the moratorium is lifted.
“The bills will still be there and have compounded,” Ross said.
Bliss, when asked if he considered temporarily quitting his delivery route of nine years, shot back with “absolutely not.”
“It’s more of a ministry than anything else because I feel like I’m doing good when there’s so much bad around,” he said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
