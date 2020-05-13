An April 19 article in the Danville Register & Bee has led to one of the most exciting times in Deashia Wilson’s young life.
The article told the story of how the Dan River High School valedictorian’s dream of going to Harvard was being fulfilled.
Her father, Wallace Wilson, had called Deashia “my little Harvard” her whole life, but died from cancer last November before finding out Deashia had been accepted to the Ivy League university with a full-ride scholarship.
One of the reasons she decided to accept Harvard’s offer was to honor her late father.
Andie Milkis, a researcher for "The Kelly Clarkson Show," saw the article about Wilson and contacted her about being on the show entitled “Class of 2020” that is airing Thursday.
Valedictorians throughout the nation were interviewed and only three chosen to participate in a Zoom interview with Clarkson, as well as having part of their valedictory speech recorded and broadcast.
“I’m still in shock,” Wilson said. “This is right up there with one of the best experiences of my life and very unexpected.”
Besides Wilson, another female valedictorian from California and a male valedictorian from Texas were interviewed for the daytime talk show.
“The show emailed us on April 29 and then we called them later that day,” recalled her mother, Glenda Wilson. “We had to send in an audition video to see if Deashia would be chosen for the Zoom interview with Kelly.”
At first she was told she was not selected, but later the show called back and said they wanted Deashia after all for the interview with Clarkson.
Before the interview with Clarkson, she practiced with a producer, going over the three questions Clarkson was going to ask: Why did she talk about being fearless in her speech, how did she feel about being the valedictorian and what did she miss most about her senior year?
“She said she talked about being fearless because of what she went through with losing her dad and struggling with that. Then she said her feelings about being valedictorian were mixed because her dad wasn’t there and he was her biggest cheerleader,” her mother said. “And she said what she missed most about not being in school for her senior year was the awards ceremony and designing Decision Day shirts with her friends.”
Wilson said that the Zoom interview with Clarkson took about 30 minutes.
She said she was nervous being interviewed by Clarkson, whom she described as being “sweet and down to earth.”
The show will be shown locally at different times Thursday, depending upon the television provider.
