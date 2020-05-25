After heavy rains upstream on Sunday evening, the Dan River is heading toward a second crest on Monday night.
The storms that dumped an average of 2 to 4 inches of rain on Henry County and Rockingham County, North Carolina, caused flooding along the Smith River, which will in turn result in a second crest for the Dan River, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.
Some isolated areas received up to 6 inches of rainfall Sunday evening in localities to the west of Danville.
After cresting at 27.57 feet on Friday evening, the Dan River will see another crest near flood stage Monday evening, the weather service reported. As of 8 p.m., the river was at 20.62 feet. Flood stage is at 21 feet.
Flooding again closed River Street on Monday evening, the city reported.
More rain is in the forecast this week starting Wednesday, according to forecasters.
Previous flooding photos
Dan River Saturday
photos by Charles Wilborn/Register & Bee
Dan River Saturday
Charles Wilborn/Register & Bee
Dan River Saturday
Charles Wilborn/Register & Bee
Dan River Saturday
Charles Wilborn/Register & Bee
Dan River Saturday
Charles Wilborn/Register & Bee
Dan River Saturday
Charles Wilborn/Register & Bee
Dan River Saturday
Charles Wilborn/Register & Bee
Dan River Saturday
Charles Wilborn/Register & Bee
Dan River Saturday
Charles Wilborn/Register & Bee
Flood
Ashley Wales (left) brought her daughter Helen Grace Wales (middle), 5, and her friend Charlie Daniel, 5, down to Main Street Plaza on Friday morning to marvel at the height of the water underneath the Main Street and Patton Street bridges.
photos by Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
River District resident Taylor Parrish (left) and his wife Katie Parrish take in a view of the flooded Dan River Friday morning from the pedestrian train trestle bridge.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
A family of ducks took advantage of the flood waters outside the YMCA on Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
A view of the elevated water level underneath the Patton Street bridge on Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
River Street was closed due to flooding before 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
River Street was closed due to flooding before 7 a.m. Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
Ashley Wales (left) brought her daughter Helen Grace Wales (middle), 5, and her friend Charlie Daniel, 5, down to Main Street Plaza on Friday morning to marvel at the height of the water underneath the Main Street and Patton Street bridges.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
One southbound lane of Goodyear Boulevard was closed due to flooding Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
Flood waters at the Riverwalk Trail entrance near Dan Daniel Memorial Park were noticeably higher on Friday morning compared to Thursday afternoon.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
The dog park near the pedestrian train trestle bridge was severely flooded Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
Flood waters at the Riverwalk Trail entrance near Dan Daniel Memorial Park were noticeably higher on Friday morning compared to Thursday afternoon.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
Flood waters at the Riverwalk Trail entrance near Dan Daniel Memorial Park were noticeably higher on Friday morning compared to Thursday afternoon.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
Flood waters at the Riverwalk Trail entrance near Dan Daniel Memorial Park were noticeably higher on Friday morning compared to Thursday afternoon.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
Flood waters at the Riverwalk Trail entrance near Dan Daniel Memorial Park were noticeably higher on Friday morning compared to Thursday afternoon.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
All sorts of tree limbs and other debris could be seen floating through an elevated Dan River on Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
A view of the White Mill Building alongside an elevated Dan River on Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
The Dan River reached far beyond normal on Friday morning near River Street.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
The Dan River reached far beyond normal on Friday morning near River Street.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
A view of the flooded Dan River from underneath the pedestrian train trestle bridge.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
Vehicles in a lot near River Street sustained heavy flood damage Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
Vehicles in a lot near River Street sustained heavy flood damage Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
Work crews assess the flooding of the Dan River from above on Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
The entrance to the dog park near Carrington Pavilion was inaccessible on Friday morning due to flooding.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
The entrance to the dog park near Carrington Pavilion was inaccessible on Friday morning due to flooding.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
A duck floats along unencumbered by the flood water outside the Danville YMCA on Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
The Riverwalk Trail entrance near the YMCA was inaccessible due to flooding on Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
A family of ducks took advantage of the flood waters outside the YMCA on Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
Flood waters outside the YMCA made the Riverwalk Trail entrance inaccessible on Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
Warning signs outside the YMCA became even more important than normal due to the Dan River's flooding on Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
A view of the White Mill Building and the flooded Dan River on Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
A view of the elevated water level between the Main Street and Patton Street bridges on Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood
A view of the flooded Dan River from behind an apartment building in the River District on Friday morning.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 6.jpg
The kayak launch at Abreu Grogan Park off Memorial Drive was inaccessible on Thursday.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 10.jpg
A view of the Dan River through the chain link fence and decorative locks left behind on the pedestrian train trestle bridge on Thursday.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 9.jpg
The view of the Dan River from the pedestrian train trestle bridge on Thursday.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 2.jpg
The Riverwalk Trail near Dan Daniel Memorial Park was not accessible by midday Thursday.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 8.jpg
The view of the Dan River near Memorial Drive on Thursday.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 16.jpg
The view of the Dan River and the White Mill Building from the pedestrian train trestle bridge on Thursday.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 3.jpg
The view of the Dan River was obscured by flood water near Dan Daniel Memorial Park midday Thursday.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 1.jpg
The Riverwalk Trail near Dan Daniel Memorial Park was not accessible by midday Thursday.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 14.jpg
The Riverwalk Trail was inaccessible near the pedestrian train trestle bridge on Thursday.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 4.jpg
The Dan River's water level threatened the observation deck at Abreu Grogan Park off Memorial Drive on Thursday.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 7.jpg
The view of the Dan River from Abreu Grogan Park off Memorial Drive on Thursday.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 5.jpg
The view of an elevated Dan River from Abreu Grogan Park on Thursday.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 15.jpg
Danville Public Works set up water pumps along River Street to flush rainwater away from the road.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 12.jpg
Danville Public Works set up water pumps along River Street to flush rainwater away from the road.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 11.jpg
Danville Public Works set up water pumps along River Street to flush rainwater away from the road.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
Flood 13.jpg
Danville Public Works set up water pumps along River Street to flush rainwater away from the road.
Parker Cotton/Register & Bee
