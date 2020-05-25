Flooding

As of 8 p.m. Monday, the Dan River was at 20.62 feet. Flood stage is at 21 feet.

After heavy rains upstream on Sunday evening, the Dan River is heading toward a second crest on Monday night.

The storms that dumped an average of 2 to 4 inches of rain on Henry County and Rockingham County, North Carolina, caused flooding along the Smith River, which will in turn result in a second crest for the Dan River, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

Some isolated areas received up to 6 inches of rainfall Sunday evening in localities to the west of Danville.

After cresting at 27.57 feet on Friday evening, the Dan River will see another crest near flood stage Monday evening, the weather service reported. As of 8 p.m., the river was at 20.62 feet. Flood stage is at 21 feet.

Flooding again closed River Street on Monday evening, the city reported.

More rain is in the forecast this week starting Wednesday, according to forecasters.

