Two Danville suspects arrested in connection with six drug overdoses in two-day period

Police say they charged a pair of Danville men Wednesday in connection with six recent drug overdoses that happened in the city over a two-day period.

Matthew E. Trakas, 44, and Andreiu D. Barley, 25, have been charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, reports the Danville Police Department.

Officers responded to six overdoses within the last 48 hours, with each case requiring medical treatment after the individuals ingested what they believed was heroin, a report states.

First responders administered naloxone — a drug that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses — to several of the patients, the police department reports.

"The patients were from Danville and the surrounding area and police are not aware of any deaths attributed to this series of overdoses," the department reports.

Said Danville police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis of the cases: "They were spread throughout the city,"

Some of the patients were treated and released and others might still be hospitalized.

The department learned of the overdoses, Chivvis explained, through enhanced public safety reporting protocols that resulted from opioid response team meetings.