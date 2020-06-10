Two Danville suspects arrested in connection with six drug overdoses in two-day period

Police say they charged a pair of Danville men Wednesday in connection with six recent drug overdoses that happened in the city over a two-day period.
Matthew E. Trakas, 44, and Andreiu D. Barley, 25, have been charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs, reports the Danville Police Department.
Officers responded to six overdoses within the last 48 hours, with each case requiring medical treatment after the individuals ingested what they believed was heroin, a report states.
First responders administered naloxone — a drug that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses — to several of the patients, the police department reports.
"The patients were from Danville and the surrounding area and police are not aware of any deaths attributed to this series of overdoses," the department reports.
Said Danville police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis of the cases: "They were spread throughout the city,"
Some of the patients were treated and released and others might still be hospitalized.
The department learned of the overdoses, Chivvis explained, through enhanced public safety reporting protocols that resulted from opioid response team meetings.
Police were notified of some of the overdoses at the same time emergency responders received reports. In other cases, law enforcement was notified by hospital staff when the individuals showed up for treatment without calling 911.
There appears to be no connection to the overdoses — including one confirmed death — involving a batch of fentanyl-laced heroin that occurred late last year in the city. In those cases, Chauncey Lamont Montague, 46, and Damion Quayshaud Reed, 28, both await hearings in Danville Circuit Court
"Right now, we're looking at this as its own unique series of overdoses," Chivvis said.
Fentanyl is suspected to have been involved in the most recent cases as well, police report.
Barley was still in custody Wednesday and Trakas was out on bond.
According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday by Danville Police Department detective W.C. Shively, "drug paraphernalia and instrumentalities of drug distribution were recovered" during a search at Trakas' residence at 130 Holbrook Ave.
Residue from a digital scale at the residence tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
"The accused was interviewed, post-Miranda, and admitted that he had distributed narcotics on the above date [June 9]," Shively wrote.
Anyone with information on this case can contact police through its CARE app or call (434) 793-0000.
Anyone struggling with drug and opioid addiction can seek help through the Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services board at (434) 793-4922 or through private treatment.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.