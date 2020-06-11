Police: Danville overdoses lead to one death

One day after Danville police charged two men in connection to a string of recent drug overdoses, the police department announced Thursday that it had responded to three other overdoses, one resulting in a man's death

The police report that two individuals required medical treatment after ingesting what they believed to be heroin. This follows Wednesday’s report stating that heroin was suspected in six overdoses in the city across a two-day period.

Thursday’s statement revealed that one patient was treated and is now recovering while the other, a 30-year-old male from Pelham, North Carolina, died. No information is given about the third overdose.

Evidence from these two cases, police report, is potentially linked to the events from earlier in the week, which resulted in Matthew E. Trakas, 44, and Andreiu D. Barley, 25, of being charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs.