N.C. man's death under probe in Danville to see if it's linked to string of overdoses

Danville police are working to determine if a man’s recent overdose death is related to a string of drug overdoses from earlier this week.

Officers report responding to three drug overdoses Wednesday evening. Two individuals required medical treatment after ingesting what they believed to be heroin. One patient was treated and is now recovering, while a 30-year-old man from Pelham, North Carolina, died.

In each case, first responders administered naloxone — a drug that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses, the police department reported.

The third case still has to be examined at the lab, said Danville Police Department Lt. Paul Deel, “but we don’t feel like that’s an opioid overdose.”

It's too early to determine if there is a link between the North Carolina man’s death and a series of overdose cases from earlier this week, Deel added. In relation to the previous cases, two men were charged Wednesday with possession with intent to distribute drugs.

“That is unforeseen at this time. It’s an ongoing investigation,” he said.