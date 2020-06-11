N.C. man's death under probe in Danville to see if it's linked to string of overdoses

Danville police are working to determine if a man’s recent overdose death is related to a string of drug overdoses from earlier this week.
Officers report responding to three drug overdoses Wednesday evening. Two individuals required medical treatment after ingesting what they believed to be heroin. One patient was treated and is now recovering, while a 30-year-old man from Pelham, North Carolina, died.
In each case, first responders administered naloxone — a drug that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses, the police department reported.
The third case still has to be examined at the lab, said Danville Police Department Lt. Paul Deel, “but we don’t feel like that’s an opioid overdose.”
It's too early to determine if there is a link between the North Carolina man’s death and a series of overdose cases from earlier this week, Deel added. In relation to the previous cases, two men were charged Wednesday with possession with intent to distribute drugs.
“That is unforeseen at this time. It’s an ongoing investigation,” he said.
Police arrested Danville residents Matthew Eric Trakas, 44, and Andreiu Dreu’Quiell Barley, 25, following six drug overdoses across a two-day period where heroin use is suspected. First responders treated some of the patients with naloxone.
Deel said the investigation of the drug overdoses will continue with the help of witness and victim statements.
There appears to be no connection the the overdoses — including one confirmed death — involving a batch of fentanyl-laced heroin that occurred late last year in the city, police initially reported. In those cases, Chauncey Lamont Montague, 46, and Damion Quayshaud Reed, 28, both await hearings in Danville Circuit Court.
Fentanyl is suspected to have been involved in all of the overdoses from this week as well, police report.
Investigators obtained search warrants this week for the separate residences for Barley and Trakas after receiving information from a confidential source who had knowledge of a narcotics-dealing operation.
At Barley’s residence, 1540 Washington St. in Danville, investigators recovered a digital scale, packaging materials, mobile devices, a camera, synthetic marijuana and cash, according to the search warrant filed in Danville Circuit Court. A criminal complaint filed in Danville General District Court stated that residue from the digital scale tested positive for cocaine.
At Trakas’ residence, 130 Holbook Ave. in Danville, investigators located other drug paraphernalia and instruments for drug distribution, and residue from a digital scale that was recovered tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint.
Barley has several prior offenses, including fleeing from law enforcement, unauthorized use of a vehicle, robbery and trespassing. In addition to several past traffic violations, Trakas was also cited for possession of marijuana in 2011 and possession of cocaine and oxycodone in 2001.
Cotton reports for the Danville Register & Bee