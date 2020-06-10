Danville man sentenced to 28 years in 2019 shooting death

A Danville man will serve 28 years in prison for shooting to death a man in the city following an ongoing dispute last summer.

Rakim Knight, 30, initially faced life in prison for the first-degree murder of Kymon Haley, 21, on Aug. 2, 2019.

Instead, he was sentenced in Danville Circuit Court on Tuesday to 25 years for the murder and another three years for using a firearm. He also received a suspended sentence of 25 years on the murder charge.

The shooting started shortly after Haley arrived at the Parker Road mobile home of Knight’s brother, according trial testimony from March.

A fistfight broke out between Haley and the brother in front of the mobile home, though no one is sure who threw the first punch.

Knight stood in the doorway and fired multiple shots at Haley, who then ran toward a nearby field. Knight got into his car and drove off.

Haley’s body was found in the field later that night by family members who searched the area using the flashlight app on a cellphone. CPR was performed on Haley in the field, according to testimony, but he never regained consciousness.