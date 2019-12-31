A small fire Tuesday morning at the Astoria Hotel North in Danville is blamed on discarded smoking materials, fire officials report.
Danville Fire Department responded at about 7 a.m. to the hotel at 1030 Piney Forest Road, wrote Battalion Chief Chris Key in a news release.
When crews investigated, they found smoke coming from a room on the second floor. Firefighters forced their way into the room and discovered a couch ablaze. The fire was extinguished and was under control in a matter of minutes.
Although the room was occupied, no one was inside at the time of the fire.
The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials, Key reported.
