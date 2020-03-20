The Danville Fire Department responded to an equipment fire at Unarco on Friday morning.
The fire was contained to a piece of equipment at the manufacturing facility on Stinson Drive in Danville, the department reported. There was no damage to the structure.
The facility makes shopping carts, according to its website.
As of 9 a.m. crews were still working to remove smoke from the building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.