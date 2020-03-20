Unarco

The Danville Fire Department posted this photo on Twitter showing engines and support vehicles responding to an equipment fire at Unarco on Friday morning.

The Danville Fire Department responded to an equipment fire at Unarco on Friday morning.

The fire was contained to a piece of equipment at the manufacturing facility on Stinson Drive in Danville, the department reported. There was no damage to the structure.

The facility makes shopping carts, according to its website.

As of 9 a.m. crews were still working to remove smoke from the building.

