Fire

Crews from the Danville Fire Department battle a blaze Thursday afternoon at 235 Plantation Road.

Smoke could be seen miles away from a Thursday afternoon house fire in Danville.

It was shortly after 1:30 p.m. when firefighters responded to the home at 235 Plantation Road to find heavy fire at the back of the structure, the fire department reported.

There were no injuries, said Chris Key, battalion chief with the Danville Fire Department. At this point, the department is not sure what started the fire.

Smoke, still billowing out of the single-story brick house at about 2 p.m., could be seen from miles away.

Members of the Danville Fire Department, Danville Police Department, Danville Life Saving Crew and Danville Utilities were on scene.

This story will be updated.

