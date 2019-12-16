The Danville Fire Department battled a house fire Monday evening in the southern part of the city.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at 758 Stokes St. at about 5:20 p.m.
With so much fire it was "too dangerous to be in there," said Battalion Chief Brian Alderson of the Danville Fire Department. Crews fought the flames from the outside.
Heavy fire and smoke engulfed the home as darkness set in. A fire engine with an extended ladder sprayed water from high in the air.
Fire officials are unsure how the blaze began, but have confirmed that no one was inside the home.
This story will be updated.
