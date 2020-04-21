The Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed a Danville death blamed on COVID-19 when the state agency debuted on its website a new wide range of data metrics for the coronavirus in the commonwealth.
This comes on the heels of the Monday confirmation by an official with Brookdale Danville Piedmont — an assisted living facility at 149 Executive Court — of an outbreak with more than one person testing positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. The health department classifies an outbreak with two or more positive lab-confirmed cases.
Brookdale corporate spokeswoman Heather Hunter noted then that one person who tested positive had died, though COVID-19 had not been confirmed as the cause of death.
While the health department's website is now offering a few extra details, including a breakdown of hospitalizations by area, it does not link the newly listed death to the outbreak for assisted living facility.
This marks the second death for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Landon Spradlin, a traveling minister from Gretna, died in a North Carolina hospital in March. He was returning home from New Orleans with his wife when he became ill in North Carolina.
Danville and Pittsyvlania County both added an additional reported case of COVID-19 on Tuesday morning. Danville's total is 29; Pittsyvlania County has 7 reported cases. New data shows there are 13 patients hospitalized in Danville and four in Pittsylvania County.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has received 573 test results so far.
Another new metric the Virginia Department of Health implemented on its website is comparing cases on a per capita bases. Basically, this is a math-based formula that that puts all cites and counties on the same level by looking at cases per 100,000 people.
As an example, Fairfax County leads Virginia in the number of total cases with more than 2,000 reported by Tuesday. However, when using the per capita calculation, Mecklenburg County has a higher rate for its population based on the metric of 100,000 people. The Southern Virginia county just east of Halifax has 221 cases per 100,000, while Fairfax has 180.
Locally, Danville's rate is 71 cases on the 100,000 formula compared to 11 for Pittsylvania County and 35 for Halifax.
Virginia's overall numbers swelled by 640 to reach 9,630 cases. That number includes 9,451 positive tests and 179 probable cases — people with symptoms and a known exposure to COVID-19. The death toll is now at 324.
