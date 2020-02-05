The Jan. 24 stabbing of an employee of the Travel Inn in Danville happened after the tenant accused in the attack was asked to leave, court documents show.
Police charged Rahim Tyron Lee, 30, of Danville, in the attack after being called to the hotel at 3500 W. Main St. on a report of a person walking around swinging a knife.
The incident happened shortly after an argument broke out between Lee and a 40-year-old hotel employee, according to a criminal complaint filed in Danville General District Court. The employee had asked Lee to leave because his renting period had "expired."
The altercation ended only after Lee walked outside the room and accidentally locked himself out, detective S.J. High wrote in the complaint. Lee later walked toward a nearby convenience store, where he saw the employee on a scooter.
"[The employee] parked and got off his scooter and the accused began fighting," High wrote.
At first the employee thought he was being punched, court documents state, but quickly realized he was being stabbed. The employee was taken to the Sovah Health-Danville with non-life threatening injuries. Lee was taken to the police department.
"The accused was brought to the police department but has refused to talk," High wrote.
Lee is currently in the Danville City Jail and has a preliminary hearing set for March 10.
